Theresa May’s Government Now Has 15 Unfilled Positions

Guido has always been a big believer in small government, although he never thought Theresa May would be the Prime Minister on the verge of taking it too far. There are now a whopping 15 political vacancies in May’s Government after the latest bout of resignations last night…

Four-fully fledged ministerial posts are now empty – Sarah Newton has still not been replaced since she resigned as Minister for Disabled People thirteen days ago, now May also needs to find a new Foreign Minister, Health Minister and Business Minister. Eleven PPSes have resigned and gone unreplaced since her deal sparked mass resignations in November, as well as a Tory Party Vice Chair. Hilary Benn has now extended his Parliamentary coup to next week, it is truly becoming a Government-in-Name-Only…