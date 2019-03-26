What Happened Last Night: Government Lost Control

Last night, Oliver Letwin’s coup amendment – another version of Hilary Benn’s amendment that failed by just two votes two weeks ago – passed by a majority of 27. The motion as amended then passed with the same majority, meaning that Government business will be prevented from taking priority in the Commons tomorrow. Remainers have in effect succeeded in launching a coup against the Government…

They will use their day in control to call indicative votes on customs union membership, single market membership, all the models of EU associate membership that are flat out incompatible with ‘taking back control’. This Remainer Parliament will seek to water down Brexit even further. Guido expects Benn/Cooper/Boles/Letwin/Grieve will enjoy their day in power so much they’ll pull this stunt again…