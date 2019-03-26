EU Votes Through Article 13, Kills the Internet

Remainers scoffed when Guido warned them that the EU was banning memes last year. They’re not laughing now the European Parliament has passed the final law to approve the ban with minimal changes. 348 MEPs you’ve never heard of overruled 278 MEPs you’ve also probably never heard of. So much for all that democratic accountability Remainers like to go on about…

It’s hard to overstate just how damaging Article 13 will be to the internet, it does not just kill memes, it will force all online publishers to filter any material that could potentially be copyrighted, from pictures and short snippets of music to funny GIFs. The similarly worrying Article 11 requiring websites to pay news websites for every article shared on them has also been passed. Anyone in the EU can kiss goodbye to the free and open internet as we know it…