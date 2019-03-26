EU Votes Through Article 13, Kills the Internet

Remainers scoffed when Guido warned them that the EU was banning memes last year. They’re not laughing now the European Parliament has passed the final law to approve the ban with minimal changes. 348 MEPs you’ve never heard of overruled 278 MEPs you’ve also probably never heard of. So much for all that democratic accountability Remainers like to go on about…

It’s hard to overstate just how damaging Article 13 will be to the internet, it does not just kill memes, it will force all online publishers to filter any material that could potentially be copyrighted, from pictures and short snippets of music to funny GIFs. The similarly worrying Article 11 requiring websites to pay news websites for every article shared on them has also been passed. Anyone in the EU can kiss goodbye to the free and open internet as we know it…

March 26, 2019 at 1:52 pm

Dr Alexander Kogan, the app developer who originally harvested the Facebook data, said…

“I think what Cambridge Analytica has tried to sell is magic and made claims this is incredibly accurate and it tells you everything there is to tell about you. But I think the reality is it’s not that. If you sit down and you really work through the statistics and you think what does a correlation of point three means, those claims quickly fall apart. And that’s something any person with a statistical background can go and do.”

