Adam Fleming Whispers Sweet Brexit Nothings

The BBC’s Adam Fleming has produced a video reading out sections of the Withdrawal Agreement in the style of a YouTube ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) video. This might be peak 2019 Brexit…

March 26, 2019 at 5:04 pm

