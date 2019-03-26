Adam Fleming Whispers Sweet Brexit Nothings

The BBC’s Adam Fleming has produced a video reading out sections of the Withdrawal Agreement in the style of a YouTube ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) video. This might be peak 2019 Brexit…
Campaigners Fight New ‘Porn Laws’ | Daily Star
Momo Challenge, Porn Laws: MPs are Digital Illiterates | Vice
Downing Street Insider Lobbyist Turned Rapist Jailed | Mail
Economic Damage of EU Membership | John Redwood
Moggcast: It’s Deal-or-No-Brexit | ConHome
Too Posh to Fail | UnHerd
‘People’s Vote’ Mask Has Slipped | CapX
Get Ready for a New Prime Minister | Independent
Jennie Formby Has Breast Cancer | PA
Leave MPs Must Hold Their Nerve | Comment Central
Holding EU Elections is Easier than MPs Think | New Statesman
Merkel Has Opened Door to Backstop Alternatives | Lord Bew
May Moves from Dishonesty to Despotism | ConWoman
Time’s Up, Theresa | The Sun Says
What’s the Point of Central Government? | UnHerd
