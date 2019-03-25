Two-Faced Foreign Minister Backs Revoking Article 50

Foreign Minister Mark Field is no stranger to off-piste excursions, he spectacularly eloped from collective responsibility on Westminster Hour last night when he publicly backed revoking Article 50:

“My personal view is that I would be happy to revoke Article 50. I appreciate that is probably a minority view, but if we get to this utter paralysis — and I sincerely hope that in the next 48, 72 hours we do not — then if that becomes an option, it’s an option I personally would take.”

Field was happy to go in towards the dry side of the Tory Party when it suited him, now he’s openly breaking their trust. Right after the referendum, he wrote directly to his constituents demanding a second referendum:

“I have always had the utmost admiration for the judgement of the British people. They have now spoken, and in record numbers. There can be no question of not respecting the referendum’s result.”

He even used an interview before the 2017 General Election to stress: “I’ve made it clear that this is a non-reversible process. We are going to be out.” He is the local MP of some former Vote Leave staffers who’ve told Guido they’ll be volunteering for Corbyn’s candidate in the next election…

Guido was less surprised by Field’s dalliance after catching him openly supporting a customs union last summer. Not the first time he’s broken his vows…