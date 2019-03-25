Both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn Hit Lowest Ever Ratings

A new poll by YouGov has revealed both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have slid back to their lowest ever net favourability ratings. The Prime Minister is down to -39 and the Leader of the Opposition down to a staggering -53. Just 51% of Tory voters now have a favourable opinion of their own party leader, but only 42% of Labour voters have a favourable opinion of Corbyn. Impressively, Corbyn manages to have both higher unfavourables and lower favourables than the Prime Minister among the public…

YouGov puts the recent slide in support for Corbyn down to “Brexit indecisiveness”. You don’t say…