Rich’s Monday Morning View

The ‘People’s Vote’ Mask Has Slipped | CapX
Get Ready for a New Prime Minister | Independent
Jennie Formby Has Breast Cancer | PA
Leave MPs Must Hold Their Nerve | Comment Central
Holding EU Elections is Easier than MPs Think | New Statesman
Merkel Has Opened Door to Backstop Alternatives | Lord Bew
May Moves from Dishonesty to Despotism | ConWoman
Time’s Up, Theresa | The Sun Says
What’s the Point of Central Government? | UnHerd
Theresa May is a Chicken Who’s Bottled Brexit | Boris
It’s Time To Send for Michael Gove | Toby Young
May Caused This Mess – Time for Her to Go | Dan Hannan
Croaking Voice Masks Real Health Concerns | Times
Brexiteers: Don’t Be Naive About No-Deal Blockers | Telegraph
May’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ | Alex Wokeham
Get Ready for a New Prime Minister | Independent
Jennie Formby Has Breast Cancer | PA
Leave MPs Must Hold Their Nerve | Comment Central
Holding EU Elections is Easier than MPs Think | New Statesman
Merkel Has Opened Door to Backstop Alternatives | Lord Bew
May Moves from Dishonesty to Despotism | ConWoman
Time’s Up, Theresa | The Sun Says
What’s the Point of Central Government? | UnHerd
Theresa May is a Chicken Who’s Bottled Brexit | Boris
It’s Time To Send for Michael Gove | Toby Young
May Caused This Mess – Time for Her to Go | Dan Hannan
Croaking Voice Masks Real Health Concerns | Times
Brexiteers: Don’t Be Naive About No-Deal Blockers | Telegraph
May’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ | Alex Wokeham