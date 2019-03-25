May Won’t Let No Deal Happen Without Parliament’s Consent

Despite MPs having overwhelmingly voted to set No Deal as the legal default when they triggered Article 50, Theresa May has again confirmed Guido’s fears that she would no allow No Deal to go ahead without Parliament consenting to it all over again. Which this Parliament will never do…

“Unless this House agrees to it, No Deal will not happen.”

No Deal died two weeks ago when MPs voted against it by 202-412 and then set the course for delay. May’s bad deal is the least worst step forward from where we are now…

March 25, 2019 at 3:58 pm

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

