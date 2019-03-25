IPSA Refuse Staffer Pay Requests

After a barrage of complaints from angry staffers over the inequitable rise in MPs pay compared to staff budgets, IPSA has doubled down on their original decision. MPs will still get their 2.7% pay rise, but staffing budgets will only rise by a paltry 1.5%. That’s less than the rate of inflation – a real terms cut…

“Having carefully considered the arguments put to us and the concerns raised, the Board has confirmed its original decision of a 1.5% increase to MPs’ staffing budgets from April 2019. We acknowledge the strongly held views on this issue, and we are therefore writing individually to all MPs and to all staff members to notify them of the decision and to provide additional information.”

A host of furious staffers have told Guido that this is a “kick in the teeth” for them when they are “under paid and underfunded when they do the brunt of the work for the MP.” Their workload has risen in recent months and now staffing budgets are set to fall…

UPDATE: The Members’ and Peers’ Staff Association tells Guido that its members are angry.