Impartial Fact Checkers Trash People’s Vote’s Claim that One Million People Marched

The People’s Vote campaign had already come under fire for grossly exaggerating the number of people on their last march after official figures revealed that it was only attended by around 250,000 people, barely a third of the 700,000 they claimed. Now it looks like they’ve shamelessly puffed up the numbers on their second march by exactly the same margin…

Impartial fact checkers Full Fact carefully examined their claim that one million people attended their march on Saturday, finding that “experts in crowd estimation put the number at between 312,000 and 400,000.” Again, barely a third of the dodgy numbers the People’s Vote were putting out…

Full Fact say that:

“even if this density of 4.5 people per square metre [as the People’s Vote claimed] had been observed across the whole march site of roughly 160,000 square metres, that would only account for 700,000 people. Helicopter footage shows that there were areas where the crowd was much less dense than 4.5 people per square metre.”

Not that it stopped the BBC’s risible “Reality Check Correspondent” Chris Morris from endorsing their claim of a million. Remainers never stop complaining about numbers used by Brexiteers, all the while they’re fiddling their own figures on an industrial scale…