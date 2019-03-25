Government Formally Submits Resolution to Delay ‘Exit Day’

The Government has formally laid its draft statutory instrument which changes the definition of “Exit Day” in UK law, to match with the delay May agreed at the European Council last week, quashing questionable rumours last week that the Government was considering not laying one at all. It will be passed with a healthy majority, as will any future motions from the Government for further delay…

Once it passes, No Deal can officially no longer happen on 29th March in either domestic UK law or international law. This is the stark reality for Brexiteers now…