Government Formally Submits Resolution to Delay ‘Exit Day’

The Government has formally laid its draft statutory instrument which changes the definition of “Exit Day” in UK law, to match with the delay May agreed at the European Council last week, quashing questionable rumours last week that the Government was considering not laying one at all. It will be passed with a healthy majority, as will any future motions from the Government for further delay…

Once it passes, No Deal can officially no longer happen on 29th March in either domestic UK law or international law. This is the stark reality for Brexiteers now…

March 25, 2019 at 3:40 pm

Sketch Round-Up



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.