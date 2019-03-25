Gove is Bookies Favourite to Replace May

The betting markets are saying that Theresa May is now 1/5 to not last the year as Prime Minister. The favourite to replace her now is Michael Gove, jointly with David Lidington, which is not surprising given the weekend reports of an ‘interim’ PM plot. Boris comes in next at 6/1…

Next Conservative Leader:

Michael Gove 2/1

David Lidington 4/1

Boris Johnson 6/1

Jeremy Hunt 8/1

Dominic Raab 10/1

Meanwhile PaddyPower have the odds of Nigel Farage becoming an MP this year at 3/1. Would hold off on betting just yet...