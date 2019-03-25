EU Proposes Invisible Irish Border Checks if No Deal

This morning the EU announced it has “completed” planning for the event that the UK leaves the European Union on WTO terms, saying that it is “increasingly likely” that the UK will leave without a deal in mid April. They have hired 2,000 new customs officers and built 20 new border posts. What has the UK done..?

Interestingly, when asked if there will be checkpoints at the Irish border, the EU said that they are “working very closely with Irish authorities to try and perform controls away from border”. The EU is happily talking about checks away from the border in the event of No Deal, but they refused to countenance those sort of alternative arrangements with the UK in the event of a deal. Guido can’t see this as anything other than blatant bad faith on the part of the EU…