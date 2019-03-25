Crispin Blunt Accuses May of “Most Shameful Surrender by a British Leader” Since 1942

May might have been expecting a hard time from the DUP, nothing will have prepared her for this rocket from normally soft-spoken Tory MP Crispin Blunt. Former Foreign Affairs Committee chair Blunt says she has put the “final torpedo” in her deal by taking no deal off the table and accuses her of the “most shameful surrender by a British leader since Singapore in 1942”. Ouch…

