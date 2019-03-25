Commemorative BrexCoin Cancelled

Not only has the Government cancelled leaving the EU’s customs territory, leaving the EU’s “common rulebook” or leaving the European Union at all on the 29th March, it looks like they’ve also cancelled the commemorative 50p coin that Philip Hammond promised Brexiteers last year. Treasury minister Robert Jenrick confirmed that no coins to commemorate the 29th March had been minted – a decision which must have been taken some time ago. Is there any part of Brexit Theresa May can’t kick into the long grass?

UPDATE: Treasury sources have confirmed that the coin hasn’t been cancelled outright and will be made available after the UK finally leaves. The way things are going they might as well have just cancelled it…