UK Happiest Ever Despite Brexit

The latest edition of the World Happiness Rankings were published yesterday to mark World Happiness Day. Despite the relentless doom and gloom stories from the Remainer media and bitter Blairite politicians who still haven’t come to terms with the fact that the majority of the country doesn’t agree with them any more, the UK has actually climbed up to its highest ever position in the rankings, taking the 15th spot, just ahead of Ireland, Germany, Belgium and the US. Cheer up Remoaners, there’s nothing scary about being a self-governing country…