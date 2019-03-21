Tory MPs Say Support is Slipping Away From May

After her disastrous statement last night, support has started to slip away from Theresa May and her deal. Leave-backing MPs increasingly believe that voting down her deal means No Deal, whereas Remain-backing MPs increasing believe that voting down her deal will mean the EU will force the UK into a long extension lasting at least a year, giving them time to push their duplicitous ‘Common Market 2.0’ plan or even a second referendum. Only one of these groups can be right, and the Parliamentary arithmetic doesn’t favour the Brexiteers…