Theresa May’s Inaudible £20k Message to the Nation

The terrible reaction to Theresa May’s speech hasn’t stopped the Government from pushing it out to the nation, in fact HMG has spent between £10,000 and £20,000 of taxpayers’ money pushing two identical videos out to punters on Facebook since last night. The only problem is that they that sound like they have been recorded underwater…

It’s not yet clear whether the bigger error is blowing tens of thousands of pounds on inaudible adverts of the speech or making the speech in the first place. Number 10 tells Guido that it only affects certain browsers but that’s not what Guido has found. Inquisitive co-conspirators can see for themselves here…