Government Borrowing Lowest It Has Been In 17 Years

New ONS figures released this morning reveal that borrowing in the current financial year was £23.1bn, £18bn less than a year before. Still no sign of that Leave vote-induced debt explosion…

Helping the good news was the fact that retail sales have risen unexpectedly strongly this month, showing consumer confidence remains high despite predictions from the experts. Now the UK’s total deficit isn’t far off our gross EU contribution…

Any deficit is a bad deficit, but adding just £23.1 billion to the national debt this year is a lot better than last year when we added £41.1 billion to it, and massively improved than the £103 billion deficit the UK faced in 2010. Guido will not be satisfied until the deficit is eliminated so the national debt can start to fall in real terms…