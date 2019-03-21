Public Blame MPs More Than May For ‘Brexit Situation’

Theresa May’s speech may have gone down a stinker with MPs, but it turns out (slightly) more of the public agree with her than not over whose fault the mess is. A new Sky Data poll found that only 24% of people blamed Theresa May more for the “Brexit situation”, while 36% blamed MPs more – a surprisingly healthy 3:2 ratio in her favour. 33% spread the blame equally between moaning May and the pesky Parliamentarians. The only problem for May is that none of them have a vote on Brexit in the next nine days…