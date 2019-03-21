Foreign Actors Hijack Article 50 Petition With Fake Signatures

A petition backed by all of the faces who had been pretending to care about holding another referendum for the sake of ‘democracy’ have been sharing a new petition entitled ‘Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU.’ They’re not even bothering to pretend to be democrats any more…

The petition saw a suspicious jump in signatures last night, with blatantly fake signatures arising everywhere from Russia, to Afghanistan, to North Korea. Tens of thousands of signatures have also come from EU states including Jean Claude Juncker’s tiny Luxembourg…

Signatures have even come from non-country ‘Western Sahara’, and Vatican City. Remainers are using sham numbers, dodgy foreign actors, and disinformation… where is Carole when you need her…