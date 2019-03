Toyota have just announced that they will begin producing a new generation of hybrid cars at its factory in Derbyshire next year, despite the global car industry downturn. Ford announced last week that they were cutting 5,000 jobs in Germany, Brexit is not to blame for the car industry’s global woes…

This isn’t just good news for thousands of Derbyshire workers – the new hybrid cars built for Suzuki will also use engines produced at Toyota’s Deeside plant in Wales. All despite Brexit…