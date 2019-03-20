PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire) (SNP)
Q2 Dr Roberta Blackman-Woods (City of Durham) (Lab)
Q3 Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Brighton, Kemptown) (Lab)
Q4 Colin Clark (Gordon) (Con)
Q5 Alex Norris (Nottingham North) (Lab)
Q6 Peter Aldous (Waveney) (Con)
Q7 Mr Peter Bone (Wellingborough) (Con)
Q8 Vicky Ford (Chelmsford) (Con)
Q9 Seema Malhotra (Feltham and Heston) (Lab)
Q10 Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green) (Lab)
Q11 Derek Thomas (St Ives) (Con)
Q12 Stephen Gethins (North East Fife) (SNP)
Q13 Bill Grant (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock) (Con)
Q14 Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham) (Con)
Q15 Ged Killen (Rutherglen and Hamilton West) (Lab)
Comments in the comments…