PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire) (SNP)
Q2 Dr Roberta Blackman-Woods (City of Durham) (Lab)
Q3 Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Brighton, Kemptown) (Lab)
Q4 Colin Clark (Gordon) (Con)
Q5 Alex Norris (Nottingham North) (Lab)
Q6 Peter Aldous (Waveney) (Con)
Q7 Mr Peter Bone (Wellingborough) (Con)
Q8 Vicky Ford (Chelmsford) (Con)
Q9 Seema Malhotra (Feltham and Heston) (Lab)
Q10 Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green) (Lab)
Q11 Derek Thomas (St Ives) (Con)
Q12 Stephen Gethins (North East Fife) (SNP)
Q13 Bill Grant (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock) (Con)
Q14 Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham) (Con)
Q15 Ged Killen (Rutherglen and Hamilton West) (Lab)

March 20, 2019 at 11:50 am

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

