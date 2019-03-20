No, A French Minister Doesn’t Have a Cat Called ‘Brexit’

Journalists thought they’d got their paws on the purrr-fect tail after reports that France’s Europe Minister Nathalie Loiseau had named her cat Brexit because of its indecision. Meow!

Loiseau was quoted as saying:

“It wakes me up meowing like crazy every morning because it wants to go out, but as soon as I open the door, it just sits there undecided and then looks angry when I put it outside.”

She was even asked about it by a British journalist in Brussels yesterday. Un-fur-tunately her office have confirmed that the story isn’t fur real and she was just kitten around – she doesn’t actually own a cat at all. Purr-lease, she was just feel-ine funny…