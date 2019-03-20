Nigel Evans: Theresa May Has Failed

“She has failed… There’s a growing number of people who think that it’s time to move on.”
That not-the-usual-suspect MPs are now openly talking about this is not a good sign for the Prime Minister….
Jean-Claude Juncker on negotiating hard:
“Allow me to tell you a little secret: I didn’t sleep much because of Mrs May last night”.