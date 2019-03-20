Nigel Evans: Theresa May Has Failed

“She has failed… There’s a growing number of people who think that it’s time to move on.”

That not-the-usual-suspect MPs are now openly talking about this is not a good sign for the Prime Minister….

People: /
March 20, 2019 at 2:44 pm

Seen Elsewhere

Another Child’s Letter to Tusk Another Child’s Letter to Tusk
Law Breaking Momentum Fined Over 2017 Election Law Breaking Momentum Fined Over 2017 Election