May To Ask For ‘Short’ Article 50 Extension

Theresa May will write to the EU Council today asking for a ‘short’ extension to the Article 50 withdrawal process up until June. There is little reason to expect that the EU will deny her request. The Prime Minister reportedly rowed back on her threat of a long extension she posed last week as a result of threats of Cabinet resignations led by Andrea Leadsom’s Eurosceptic ‘Pizza Club’ group. Although the Prime Minister hasn’t ruled out extending the process yet again if nothing is agreed in the next three months…

Education Secretary Damian Hinds revealed this morning that, in yet another extraordinary act of kicking the can down the road, the Government may not bring the third Meaningful Vote to Parliament next week after all, potentially pushing the vote into the extension period. It’s so unlike Theresa May to continue to delay things even further…

There is a massive majority in Parliament against No Deal. MPs will force the Prime Minister into continually extending the process until a deal is passed (with the real possibility of an even softer one than May’s current offer) or a second referendum is held. Brexiteers in Parliament have been forced into a horrible position…

Tags:
People:
March 20, 2019 at 8:07 am

Euro News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Julie Burchill on the bigotry of remainers…

They have felt free to indulge in the forbidden taste-thrill of bigotry for once in their self-censoring lives. The parasexual kick derived from hating the old and the working-class has energised a supine and smug ruling-class who have outed themselves as the true enemy within.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Another Child’s Letter to Tusk Another Child’s Letter to Tusk