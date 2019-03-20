Labour MP’s Shameless LGBT Hypocrisy Over Andrea Leadsom

At PMQs this afternoon, mace-wielding prat Lloyd Russell-Moyle accused Andrea Leadsom of having said that “parents should decide when they are exposed to LGBT education,” whipping out the accusation that this was “Conservative Party dog-whistle politics.” The only problem is that Andrea Leadsom didn’t say that at all…

What Leadsom actually said was that she supports LGBT relationship education:

“It’s absolutely vital that children do grow up understanding the society they live in and they grow up tolerant, seeking equality and respecting differences… I think it is the case that you have to allow parents to choose to withdraw their children up to a certain age, but at the same time in order to have an equal society there comes a point where children do need to understand the social norms around them.”

Curiously, Russell-Moyle hasn’t said anything about the Labour MP Shabana Mahmood who has been directly supporting the parents in Birmingham who are campaigning against LGBT-inclusive education, in effect supporting a new Section 28. Even Owen Jones condemned her, but somehow Russell-Moyle hasn’t said a word on it. Somehow Russell-Moyle forgot to jump on board the outrage bus when its destination wasn’t a partisan attack on a Tory…