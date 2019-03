Labour Councillor Robin Stuchbury was busy on Twitter yesterday attacking the Tories, eliciting some less than pleasant responses from his followers. One of his particularly charming fans replied “Put a rope a round Mrs mays neck” – a response which Stuchbury himself saw fit to ‘like’. Stuchbury is the leader of the Labour Group on Aylsebury District Council – how does he think its acceptable to support a call for the Prime Minister to be hanged?