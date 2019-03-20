Guardian Columnist Admits She Has Never Bought A Copy of The Guardian

Guardian columnist and Corbyn favourite, Dawn Foster, confessed that she has no interest in reading her own paper. She told the ‘Media Democracy Festival 2019’ over the weekend that “I’d never watched Prime Minister’s Questions until I started working for a newspaper that I never read until they gave me a job… I’ve literally never bought a copy”. Neither has Guido…

Foster made the comments on a panel alongside Kate Osamor MP who famously abused a journalist by throwing water over him and threatening to hit him with a bat. Maybe Guardian readers will think twice before making a donation at the bottom of Dawn’s next column…

March 20, 2019

