Sir John Curtice Demolishes Remain’s Voodoo Polling

Polling guru Sir John Curtice told the BBC this afternoon that, contrary to what the ‘People’s Vote’ campaign are trying to claim, “the weight of the evidence is that there hasn’t been an increase in support” for a second referendum. The only way Remainers can manipulate polls to generate support for a vote is by implying that Remain wouldn’t be on the ballot paper…
May Should’ve Taken My Dad’s Brexit Advice | Donald Trump Jr
Theresa May is Not Offering a “Deal” | Comment Central
UK’s Right to Leave Backstop is Stronger | Spectator
Don’t Blame Bercow for the Government’s Brexit Woes | CapX
Porn and the State: When Size Really Does Matter | 1828
The Best Prime Minister We’ll Never Have | UnHerd
Civil Service Are Trying to Sink Brexit | Anonymous
BBC’s Toilet-Cleaning Teacher Fake News | The Sun
Why Philip Davies & Esther McVey Both Back Deal | ConHome
Parliament Blocks Britain From Brexit | ConWoman
Bercow is Trying to Bully Britain out of Brexit | The Sun
It’s May’s Meal Or No Brexit | Mark Wallace
Don’t Blame Christchurch attack on Toxic Masculinity | CapX
Bring on The People’s Peers | UnHerd
Is Europe Suffering From Japanification? | Comment Central
Theresa May is Not Offering a “Deal” | Comment Central
UK’s Right to Leave Backstop is Stronger | Spectator
Don’t Blame Bercow for the Government’s Brexit Woes | CapX
Porn and the State: When Size Really Does Matter | 1828
The Best Prime Minister We’ll Never Have | UnHerd
Civil Service Are Trying to Sink Brexit | Anonymous
BBC’s Toilet-Cleaning Teacher Fake News | The Sun
Why Philip Davies & Esther McVey Both Back Deal | ConHome
Parliament Blocks Britain From Brexit | ConWoman
Bercow is Trying to Bully Britain out of Brexit | The Sun
It’s May’s Meal Or No Brexit | Mark Wallace
Don’t Blame Christchurch attack on Toxic Masculinity | CapX
Bring on The People’s Peers | UnHerd
Is Europe Suffering From Japanification? | Comment Central