Remain Campaigners Are Massively Outspending Leave Campaigners on Facebook

New spending figures released by Facebook have revealed that since October the top five anti-Brexit lobby groups have spent 60% more than than the top pro-Brexit groups. Anti-Brexit campaigners have spent over £711,000 promoting targeted anti-Brexit messages…

Despite this figure dwarfing the £444,000 spent by the top pro-Brexit campaigners, there have been little to no media reports about scale or source of these funds, or the motives of those bankrolling it. Disconcertingly, the anti-Brexit groups have also ran £37,926 worth of Facebook ads without a disclaimer, further undermining the accountability of the anti-Brexit lobby. Where’s Carole Cadwalladr on this..?

The biggest spending anti-Brexit groups according to Facebook spending data were…

The biggest spending pro-Brexit groups according to Facebook spending data were…

The hysterical noise around pro-Leave groups in the left wing media is totally unjustified…