Conspiracy Theorists Break in to Attorney General’s Office

Westminster has been awash with news that protesters have broken into the Attorney General’s office. Guido can reveal that the protesters are conspiracy theorist group ‘Fighting For Justice’, sometimes known as ‘Justice For Our Boys’ who are often heard shouting outside Parliament. They have broken into the Attorney General’s office to demand an apology. No, it’s not about Brexit…

The group formed as a result of three young boys called Josh, George, and Harry being tragically hit and killed by a drunk driver on their way to a 16th birthday party. They believe the (Hindu) driver was actually an Islamic terrorist and the terrible accident was in fact a terror attack that has been covered up by the Government. They want an apology for the ‘cover up’ and the Attorney General to resign. Mad, sad, and niche…