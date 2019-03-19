Bercow: Female MPs ‘Moaning On About Sexism’ as ‘Defence Mechanism Against Their Own Inadequacy’

The Telegraph’s Asa Bennett has dug up some highly revealing interviews with John Bercow from the paper’s archives, from one in 1986 where he said you should “mug your opponents” to another in 1998 when the newly elected MP boasted about his “licence to interfere” in the Commons. Nothing has changed…

In the same interview Bercow also attacked “whinging” Labour women, saying that those who complained about sexism were simply using it as “a defence mechanism against their own inadequacy”, before adding that “you don’t find the competent, attractive ones like Yvette Cooper moaning on about sexism”. Those same Labour MPs are today cynically turning a blind eye to his chronic bullying and abuses of power simply because he is helping them stop Brexit…