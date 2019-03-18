Shadow Scotland Minister Says Labour Defections Were “Necessary Cleansing”

Labour’s Shadow Scotland Minister Paul Sweeney has said that that the defections of several MPs from the Labour Party were part of a “necessary cleansing” of the party. Even Chris Williamson hasn’t used language like that, this is a Labour frontbencher…

Sweeney attacked the TIGgers as “self-centred careerists” and said that “there’s a necessary cleansing that has to happen in the margins”. These are people who have left the party in protest at the endemic anti-Semitism within it…

Ian Austin, who also quit the party over anti-Semitism, but did not join the TIGgers, summed it up:

Someone has told me he is apparently the shadow Scotland minister.

They said I should call for him to be sacked.

I'm wondering why anyone would want to be on the front bench helping Jeremy Corbyn in the first place.

No comment from Labour on what they’re going to do about it…