Porn Laws Catch Public With Their Pants Down

New polling by YouGov has revealed that a whopping 76% of the public are completely unaware of the tossing tax, set to come into force in just two weeks time. This massive Government power grab is going to catch people completely unawares…

Disconcertingly, the majority of people who watch porn “most days” do not know about the policy and could end up in a sticky situation as prime targets of countless fraudsters asking for their credit card details amongst the confusion. People may then be too embarrassed to report the scammers…

When told about it, people who watch porn at least once a week oppose it by 56% to 38%. A majority of 18-24 year olds oppose the policy, although this flips as respondents get older, with three quarters of pensioners supporting the policy. Those who are most supportive of the tossing tax are the people who didn’t grow up with the internet…