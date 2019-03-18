Multi-Millionaire Remoaner Hung Out to Superdry

Smug multi-millionaire Superdry co-founder Julian Dunkerton is best known for giving one of this biggest donations in political history when he gave £1 million to the People’s Vote campaign last summer. Bizarrely the precondition for the donation was that it was all spent on polling. Given his net worth of over £400 million he won’t be missing it any time soon…

Unfortunately he didn’t follow his own advice to remain when it comes to his business – he flounced out of Superdry last year but has now taken to begging the board to put him back in as a director. Superdry have told him in no uncertain terms that he is not wanted back. At all.

“The board unanimously believes that Mr Dunkerton’s return to the company, in any capacity, would be extremely damaging to the company and its prospects.”

The board also said his leadership style does not fit with the “open-minded collaborative culture, values and operation of the company”. The bitter battle shows no signs of letting up – now he has accused the board of destroying £1.2 billion of shareholder value, in return they said he has no “credible plan” and are digging in with their unanimous opposition to his reappointment. Bye!

Julie Burchill on the bigotry of remainers…

They have felt free to indulge in the forbidden taste-thrill of bigotry for once in their self-censoring lives. The parasexual kick derived from hating the old and the working-class has energised a supine and smug ruling-class who have outed themselves as the true enemy within."

