Labour on Venezuela, Then and Now…

Shadow minister for policing Louise Haigh claimed on Politics Live today that “No one’s suggesting that we move to North Korean or Venezuelan levels of interference and state control of the economy.” Except Guido can remember one or two people who suggested exactly that. Did she forget about her own party leader..?

March 18, 2019 at 1:24 pm

