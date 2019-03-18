Labour on Venezuela, Then and Now…

Shadow minister for policing Louise Haigh claimed on Politics Live today that “No one’s suggesting that we move to North Korean or Venezuelan levels of interference and state control of the economy.” Except Guido can remember one or two people who suggested exactly that. Did she forget about her own party leader..?
Bring on The People’s Peers | UnHerd
Is Europe Suffering From Japanification? | Comment Central
Brexit Opportunity Will Never Happen Again | Norman Lamont
We Need Proof Future Talks Will be Radically Different | Boris
MPs tell May: Quit and We’ll Vote for the Deal | Alex Wickham
Minford and Grimes Say Back the Deal to Save Brexit | Express
This is the Best Brexit We’ll Get | Darren Grimes
Take the Prize on Offer | Matthew Elliott
The Case for Prosecuting Soldier F | Douglas Murray
The Left’s Cesspool of Hate | Laura Perrins
Brexit Paradox Dooms TIG | James Kanagasooriam
The Trickiest Game of Risk We Have Ever Faced | Minford
Was Ayn Rand Right on Entrepreneurs & Inequality | Quillette
Toxic Online Culture That Led to Christchurch | bellingcat
Make Love Not War | John Redwood
Is Europe Suffering From Japanification? | Comment Central
Brexit Opportunity Will Never Happen Again | Norman Lamont
We Need Proof Future Talks Will be Radically Different | Boris
MPs tell May: Quit and We’ll Vote for the Deal | Alex Wickham
Minford and Grimes Say Back the Deal to Save Brexit | Express
This is the Best Brexit We’ll Get | Darren Grimes
Take the Prize on Offer | Matthew Elliott
The Case for Prosecuting Soldier F | Douglas Murray
The Left’s Cesspool of Hate | Laura Perrins
Brexit Paradox Dooms TIG | James Kanagasooriam
The Trickiest Game of Risk We Have Ever Faced | Minford
Was Ayn Rand Right on Entrepreneurs & Inequality | Quillette
Toxic Online Culture That Led to Christchurch | bellingcat
Make Love Not War | John Redwood