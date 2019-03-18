Hammond’s Top SpAd Poppy Trowbridge Leaving Treasury

Philip Hammond’s top SpAd Poppy Trowbridge is set to return to the private sector later this Spring after almost three years in the Treasury. Poppy joined from Sky News although she is yet to reveal where she will be going after she leaves HMT. Her colleagues in the Treasury have known for a while that she intended to leave after the Spring Statement and Brexit Day, although the details of her departure are yet to be finalised amid the ongoing political drama. Given the looming Brexit delay it could be a while yet before she makes it out…

