Fiona Onasanya’s New Fightback Video: I’m Still Innocent

Two months ago Fiona Onasanya was found guilty in a court of law for perverting the course of justice. After serving just one month of her three month sentence, she then had her appeal comprehensively refused by the Court of Appeal two weeks ago. None of this has deterred her from making a new video insisting she is still innocent…

Rather than accepting any responsibility or the verdicts of the criminal justice system, the disgraced former Labour MP blames hostile “news articles and television articles” for her conviction, complaining that her mission to be Peterborough’s “voice of change in the corridors of power” has been “somewhat overshadowed” by her conviction. You don’t say…

Even more bizarrely, she has decided to make her appeal to the voters of Peterborough in front of a backdrop of the New York City skyline. Is she even allowed to be there under the terms of her parole? The recall petition opens tomorrow…