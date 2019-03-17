McVey: Rules Have Changed, It’s This Deal or No Brexit

Esther McVey, who resigned from the cabinet in protest at Theresa May’s Brexit deal, has said she will now “hold her nose” and back the deal in the third ‘Meaningful Vote’ this week because “the rules have all changed”.

March 17, 2019 at 10:22 am

