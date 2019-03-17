Hammond Refuses to Rule Out More Cash For DUP Support

Hammond repeatedly refuses to rule out the DUP “delivering again” for Northern Ireland. Of course the cash will be going to Northern Ireland itself, not the DUP. Not that it will stop metropolitan elite commentators from sneering at one of the UK’s most underinvested regions getting a boost…

March 17, 2019 at 12:07 pm

