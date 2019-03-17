Hammond: ‘Physically Impossible’ to Leave on March 29th

The veiled threats from tin-eared Hammond this morning are not going down at all well with Brexiteers. Putting one of the least-trusted Remainer Cabinet ministers out on broadcast just before a crucial vote is hardly the best way to rally support for it…
