Hammond: ‘Physically Impossible’ to Leave on March 29th

The veiled threats from tin-eared Hammond this morning are not going down at all well with Brexiteers. Putting one of the least-trusted Remainer Cabinet ministers out on broadcast just before a crucial vote is hardly the best way to rally support for it…

March 17, 2019 at 12:37 pm

