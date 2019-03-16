Saturday 7-Up

This week 243,555 visitors visited 848,171 times viewing 1,324,496 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Judge Crushes Remainers’ Claims that Referendum Result is Invalid
- Leave Means Leave Serve Legal Notice to Government Over European Parliament Elections
- The 412 MPs Who Voted to Delay Brexit
- Lord Steel Admits Cyril Smith Confessed to Him
- Farage’s Brexit Party Now Has More MEPs Than UKIP
- Paul Mason Dismisses Left Wing Bullying on Politics Live
- May Loses Meaningful Vote by 149 Votes
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…