Skiving Kids Chant “Theresa May’s a F***ing Wh*re”

Today schoolchildren are bunking off school again to protest the changing climate. Guido has obtained footage of the chant they were shouting outside Number 10: “One Two Three Four, Theresa May’s a f***ing wh*re.” Guido has it on good authority that people who appeared to be teachers were egging on the chanting…

March 15, 2019 at 1:07 pm

Quote of the Day

Charles Moore on the aid charity’s sex scandal…

“Oxfam was the Harvey Weinstein of aid – arrogant, bullying, conspicuous in its faults, yet utterly immune until the balance of fear mysteriously changed overnight.”

