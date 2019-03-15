May’s Former Broadcast Chief Says May Should Quit if it Gets her Deal Through

Theresa May’s former Head of Broadcast Tom Swarbrick has told Politics Live that “now is the time” for May to take the stark decision of naming a date for her departure if it gets her deal over the line. Could wavering MPs finally be convinced to hold their noses and vote for the deal if they get a cast-iron guarantee that May won’t be able to ruin the future relationship negotiations as well?

March 15, 2019 at 12:37 pm

