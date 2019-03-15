Green MEP Calls For Holiday Adverts to be Banned

Green Party MEP Molly Scott Cato, fresh from being arrested on a runway, was so outraged at a tube advertisement featuring an aeroplane this morning that she called on them to be banned. The MEP, who regularly commutes from England to Belgium to France and then back again, thinks it’s one rule for her and another for her constituents…

By coincidence, some schoolchildren will be bunking off again today to protest climate change, despite the UK having cut CO2 emissions back faster than any other country in the developed world. Will she be telling all the private school kids on today’s ‘School Climate Strike’ that they shouldn’t be going on their holidays?

UPDATE: Guido hears that Molly Scott Cato has been proposed for a Peerage by the Green Party. Unbelievable…