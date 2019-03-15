Green MEP Calls For Holiday Adverts to be Banned

Green Party MEP Molly Scott Cato, fresh from being arrested on a runway, was so outraged at a tube advertisement featuring an aeroplane this morning that she called on them to be banned. The MEP, who regularly commutes from England to Belgium to France and then back again, thinks it’s one rule for her and another for her constituents…

By coincidence, some schoolchildren will be bunking off again today to protest climate change, despite the UK having cut CO2 emissions back faster than any other country in the developed world. Will she be telling all the private school kids on today’s ‘School Climate Strike’ that they shouldn’t be going on their holidays?

UPDATE: Guido hears that Molly Scott Cato has been proposed for a Peerage by the Green Party. Unbelievable…

Tags:
People:
March 15, 2019 at 11:31 am

Green News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Charles Moore on the aid charity’s sex scandal…

“Oxfam was the Harvey Weinstein of aid – arrogant, bullying, conspicuous in its faults, yet utterly immune until the balance of fear mysteriously changed overnight.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs
Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable” Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ
Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories
Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters
Inside the Freer Launch Inside the Freer Launch