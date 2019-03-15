Environment Protesters Trash the Environment

The school skivers’ foul mouthed environmental protest today ended with a strong sense of ‘do as we say not as we do’, leaving Westminster littered with plastic rubbish. Maybe if they weren’t so busy littering they would learn that the UK has reduced CO2 emissions more than any other developed country, this year falling back to levels last seen in 1888…
